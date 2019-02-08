Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Gant lifts Louisiana-Lafayette past Georgia St. 76-72

February 8, 2019 11:49 pm
 
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jakeenan Gant had 23 points as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly beat Georgia State 76-72 on Friday night.

Cedric Russell had 14 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (14-10, 5-6 Sun Belt Conference). Trajan Wesley added 10 points. Marcus Stroman had seven assists and six rebounds for the hosts.

Devin Mitchell had 21 points for the Panthers (16-8, 7-4). D’Marcus Simonds added 19 points and six rebounds. Nelson Phillips had 14 points and six rebounds.

The Ragin’ Cajuns evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. Georgia State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 89-76 on Jan. 10. Louisiana-Lafayette plays Georgia State at home on Saturday. Georgia State faces Louisiana-Lafayette on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

