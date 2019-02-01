Listen Live Sports

Garrick, Alexander lead Cal Poly past UC Riverside

February 1, 2019 12:13 am
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Marcellus Garrick had 18 points on six 3-pointers, Job Alexander added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists and Cal Poly used a big second-half to defeat UC Riverside 71-45 on Thursday night.

The Mustangs led 28-25 at halftime then shot 57 percent and scored 43 points in the second half. Cal Poly’s 19-3 run to open the second half put the game well in hand, 47-28 with 11:55 remaining.

Jared Rice added 12 points and Kuba Niziol scored 10 for Cal Poly (5-14, 1-5 Big West). The Mustangs shot 52 percent overall and made 12 of 22 3-pointers (54.5 percent). Garrick made 6 of 7 from 3-point distance.

Callum McRae led UCR (8-15, 2-5) with 10 points. Menno Dijkstra had seven rebounds.

The Highlanders lead the Big West in 3-point shooting at 38 percent but were 2-for-15 in this one. They shot 32 percent from the field in the second half and managed just 20 points.

The game had remarkable mirror images to the teams’ matchup last week in which UCR dominated the second half and won 74-51 at Cal Poly.

