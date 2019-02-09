Garrick’s 3 carries Nicholls St. over New Orleans 64-63

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Danny Garrick’s 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left lifted Nicholls State to a 64-63 victory over New Orleans on Saturday.

New Orleans had taken a one-point lead on Scott Plaisance’s tip-in, and Damion Rosser made 1 of 2 free throws with 13 seconds remaining for a 63-61 edge. Rosser missed a runner at the buzzer.

Jeremiah Jefferson had 19 points and Garrick 12 points for Nicholls State (11-12, 4-6 Southland Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Kevin Johnson added nine assists and eight rebounds. Ryghe Lyons had five assists.

Gerrale Gates had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Privateers (13-10, 8-4), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Plaisance added 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ezekiel Charles had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Nicholls State faces Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday. New Orleans faces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home next Saturday.

