Garth leads Lamar over Stephen F. Austin 82-67

February 9, 2019 8:24 pm
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Nick Garth scored 23 points as Lamar got past Stephen F. Austin 82-67 on Saturday.

Jordan Hunter added 20 points for the Cardinals.

Christian Barrett had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Lamar (12-12, 5-6 Southland Conference).

Kevon Harris had 25 points for the Lumberjacks (12-10, 5-5). Shannon Bogues added 19 points.

Lamar takes on Northwestern State at home on Wednesday. Stephen F. Austin faces McNeese State at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

