The Associated Press
 
Garth scores 21 to lift Lamar over Texas A&M-CC 63-58

February 23, 2019 7:44 pm
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Nick Garth had 21 points as Lamar edged past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 63-58 on Saturday.

Davion Buster had 17 points for Lamar (16-12, 9-6 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Jordan Hunter added 12 points. Christian Barrett had eight rebounds for the visitors.

Emmanuel Toney had 17 points for the Islanders (11-16, 6-8). Kareem South added 15 points. Irshaad Hunte had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Islanders on the season. Lamar defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 61-55 on Jan. 5. Lamar plays Houston Baptist at home on Wednesday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

