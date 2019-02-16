Listen Live Sports

Gates carries New Orleans past Texas A&M-CC 68-58

February 16, 2019 8:03 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 14 points and three blocks as New Orleans beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68-58 on Saturday.

Gates made 9 of 10 foul shots.

Troy Green had 13 points for New Orleans (14-10, 9-4 Southland Conference). Jahmel Myers added eight rebounds.

Elijah Schmidt had 11 points for the Islanders (10-15, 5-7). Tony Lewis added 10 points. Tre Gray had 10 points.

The Privateers leveled the season series against the Islanders with the win. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated New Orleans 76-61 on Jan. 19. New Orleans takes on Southeastern Louisiana at home on Wednesday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays Stephen F. Austin on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

