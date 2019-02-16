Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Gee leads Alabama St. past Alabama A&M 68-62

February 16, 2019 9:52 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Reginald Gee scored 17 points as Alabama State beat Alabama A&M 68-62 on Saturday.

Leon Daniels and Tobi Ewuosho added 15 points each for the Hornets (10-13, 8-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jacoby Ross, who was second on the Hornets in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, was held to five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Jalen Reeder had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-21, 4-8). Andre Kennedy added 16 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Miller had 13 points and six assists.

The Hornets improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Alabama State defeated Alabama A&M 72-54 on Jan. 19. Alabama State faces Alcorn State on the road next Saturday. Alabama A&M takes on Southern on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

