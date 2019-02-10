Listen Live Sports

Geisenberger closes in on another World Cup overall title

February 10, 2019 10:52 am
 
OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Olympic and world champion Natalie Geisenberger is on the brink of winning her seventh consecutive World Cup overall women’s luge title, after leading a German sweep of the medals in a race Sunday.

Geisenberger was first, Tatjana Huefner second and Dajana Eitberger third, marking the fourth time that Germany has swept the podium in 10 World Cup women’s races this season. Geisenberger needs only a 16th-place showing in the women’s race at Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, in two weeks to clinch yet another overall title.

Geisenberger would become the second luge athlete to win seven consecutive World Cups; Austria’s Markus Prock won the men’s title seven straight times from 1990-91 through 1996-97.

The top U.S. finisher in the women’s race was Summer Britcher, who placed sixth. Britcher maintained her hold on third place, behind Geisenberger and Germany’s Julia Taubitz, in the women’s overall season standings.

Italy won the team relay Sunday, with Germany second and Latvia third. The U.S. was sixth.

