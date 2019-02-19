Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia basketball coach Joni Taylor gives birth to girl

February 19, 2019 12:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Joni Taylor has given birth to a girl less than 12 hours after leading the Lady Bulldogs to a victory.

The Bulldogs said in a release Tuesday that Taylor is resting comfortably with her second child, Drew Simone Taylor. Her husband Drew and their older daughter Jacie welcomed Drew at 7:29 a.m. on Tuesday.

Taylor thanked “everyone in the Georgia community for your prayers and encouragement during this happy season of our lives” in a statement. “I am thrilled that Drew will be surrounded by so many special people, and that she will be a part of the Bulldog family.”

Taylor led Georgia to a 78-56 win over Mississippi on Monday night. There are no immediate plans for when she will return to the team. Associate head coach Karen Lange is overseeing the Lady Bulldogs (15-10) in her absence.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|27 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|27 Department of State
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy Blue Angels perform a Delta Roll

Today in History

1922: Supreme Court defends women’s voting rights

Get our daily newsletter.