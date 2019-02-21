Listen Live Sports

Georgia coach returns to bench 2 days after giving birth

February 21, 2019 11:38 pm
 
ATHENS, Georgia (AP) — Georgia women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor was on the bench Thursday night, just two days after giving birth to her second child and her team gave her a gift.

Taylor gave birth to Drew Simone Taylor on Tuesday, the morning after she coached a 78-56 victory over Mississippi. Not one to take things easy, mom was on the bench Thursday night and observed Georgia’s 93-83 victory over Arkansas.

Caliya Robinson scored 21 points and Que Morris had 16 as all five starters scored in double figures for the Bulldogs (15-10, 6-6 Southeastern Conference). Georgia built a lead in the middle quarters and made 9 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter, plus 9 of 13 shots from the field.

Chelsea Dungee scored 18 points and Alexis Tolefree had 17 for the Razorbacks (16-10, 5-7), who were 10 of 15 from the line for the game.

Joni Taylor is 79-42 in her fourth season as coach of the Lady Bulldogs.

Drew Taylor was 20 inches long and weighed six pounds, eight ounces. Joni Taylor and her husband, Darius Taylor, have a second child, 2-year-old Jacie. Their daughter was born early in the 2016-17 season.

Information for this story was provided by Brandon Sudge of the Macon (Ga.) Telegraph.

