The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Georgia Tech coach MaChelle Joseph placed on leave

February 27, 2019 11:39 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach MaChelle Joseph has been placed on leave for what the school says is a “pending personnel matter.”

Georgia Tech spokesman Mike Flynn says the school will not say if the leave is the result of a team-related matter.

Assistant coach Mark Simons will serve as acting coach when the Yellow Jackets play Thursday night at Miami. Georgia Tech fell to 17-10 overall and 7-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Sunday’s 53-45 loss at Virginia.

Joseph is in her 16th season at Georgia Tech, where she is 311-198. She has the most wins in school history and has led the Yellow Jackets to 11 postseason appearances, including the WNIT each of the last four years.

The 49-year-old Joseph was Big Ten player of the year at Purdue in 1992.

Sports News

The Associated Press

