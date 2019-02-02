Listen Live Sports

Germany’s Felix Loch wins luge race by 0.004 seconds

February 2, 2019 9:11 am
 
ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — World champion Felix Loch of Germany won a luge race by four-thousandths of a second Saturday, overtaking Austria’s Reinhard Egger for his first World Cup victory this season.

Loch’s time over two runs was 1 minute, 48.669 seconds. Germany’s Johannes Ludwig was third and the top U.S. finisher was Jonny Gustafson, 16th.

In doubles, the Austrian team of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller won for the third time this season. They edged the German team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, while Andris Sics and Juris Sics of Latvia took the bronze. Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman of the U.S. placed ninth.

The women’s race in Altenberg is Sunday, followed by a team relay.

