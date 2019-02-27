Giants 15, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Parra lf
|2
|3
|2
|1
|Arteaga ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Androli lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|C.Owngs 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|J.Flres ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hnson pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Hrnndez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Vlera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|S.Denez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frnndez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Shaw ph
|2
|1
|1
|2
|H.Dzier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Rupp c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gterrez ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jo.Bart c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Cthbert 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Z.Green 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Phllips lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Mejia lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ni.Dini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Avelino ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rvero c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Te.Gore cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Strling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grber cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|41
|15
|18
|15
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|001—2
|San Francisco
|202
|011
|09x—15
E_Owings (1), Hanson (1), Valera (1). DP_Kansas City 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Kansas City 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Parra (1), Rupp (1), Bart (1). 3B_Mejia (1), Solarte (1), Valera (1). HR_Schwindel (1), Parra (1), Longoria (1), Shaw (1), Bart (1), Green (1). SB_Parra (1). CS_Hanson (1). SF_Longoria (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Ellis L, 0-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Sparkman
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Lovelady
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Zimmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Machado
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Marte
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Samardzija W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Venditte H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Suarez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gott
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Okert
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lovegrove
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Franco
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Sparkman (Parra).
WP_Marte, Franco.
Umpires_Home, Bryan Fields; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:56. A_6,311
