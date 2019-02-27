Giants 15, Royals 2

Kansas City San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0 G.Parra lf 2 3 2 1 Arteaga ph 2 1 1 0 Androli lf 2 1 1 2 C.Owngs 2b 2 0 0 0 Solarte 2b 3 1 2 1 J.Flres ph 2 0 1 0 A.Hnson pr 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 2 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 1 1 1 3 Hrnndez ph 2 0 0 0 B.Vlera 3b 3 1 1 2 S.Denez dh 2 0 0 0 Crwford dh 3 0 0 0 Frnndez ph 1 0 0 0 Ch.Shaw ph 2 1 1 2 H.Dzier 3b 2 0 0 0 Ca.Rupp c 2 0 1 0 Gterrez ph 1 0 0 1 Jo.Bart c 3 2 2 1 Cthbert 1b 2 0 1 0 A.Grcia 1b 2 0 0 0 Schwndl ph 2 1 1 1 Z.Green 1b 3 2 2 2 Phllips lf 2 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 2 0 0 0 E.Mejia lf 2 0 1 0 A.Grcia rf 3 1 1 0 Ni.Dini c 2 0 0 0 Avelino ss 2 0 0 0 S.Rvero c 2 0 0 0 Alberto ss 2 1 2 0 Te.Gore cf 1 0 0 0 Frguson cf 2 0 0 0 Strling cf 2 0 0 0 M.Grber cf 2 1 2 1 Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 41 15 18 15

Kansas City 000 001 001—2 San Francisco 202 011 09x—15

E_Owings (1), Hanson (1), Valera (1). DP_Kansas City 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Kansas City 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Parra (1), Rupp (1), Bart (1). 3B_Mejia (1), Solarte (1), Valera (1). HR_Schwindel (1), Parra (1), Longoria (1), Shaw (1), Bart (1), Green (1). SB_Parra (1). CS_Hanson (1). SF_Longoria (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Ellis L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 0 1 Sparkman 3 3 3 3 0 2 Lovelady 1 3 1 1 0 2 Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Machado 1-3 5 5 5 0 1 Marte 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 San Francisco Samardzija W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 Venditte H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Suarez 2 1 0 0 0 1 Gott 1 1 1 0 2 1 Okert 1 1 0 0 0 1 Lovegrove 1 1 0 0 0 1 Franco 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Sparkman (Parra).

WP_Marte, Franco.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Bryan Fields; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:56. A_6,311

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.