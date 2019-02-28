Listen Live Sports

Giants 6, Brewers 2

February 28, 2019 6:01 pm
 
San Francisco Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Mybin cf 3 0 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 1 0 1 0
Frguson cf 1 0 1 2 Grisham cf 1 0 0 0
A.Hnson ss 3 0 0 0 C.Ylich rf 2 0 0 0
B.Vlera ss 2 0 0 0 Tr.Lutz rf 2 0 0 0
Br.Belt 1b 2 1 0 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0
Z.Green 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Trang ss 1 0 0 0
Ch.Shaw dh 3 0 0 0 E.Thmes dh 1 1 0 0
Androli ph 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia pr 1 0 0 0
Wllmson lf 3 1 1 2 E.Kratz c 3 1 1 2
A.Grcia lf 1 0 0 0 Nat.Orf 3b 1 0 0 0
A.Slter rf 3 1 1 0 K.Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0
H.Ramos rf 1 0 0 0 Gswisch c 0 0 0 0
R.Rvera c 2 0 1 1 Sladino ss 2 0 0 0
H.Marte c 2 1 1 0 A.Pnero 2b 1 0 0 0
Alberto 3b 0 0 0 0 Cor.Ray lf 3 0 0 0
D.Slano 3b 2 1 1 0 D.Thmas lf 1 0 0 0
Avelino 2b 2 0 0 0 Nttnghm 1b 3 0 1 0
Michael 2b 1 1 1 1
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 29 2 3 2
San Francisco 000 300 102—6
Milwaukee 000 200 000—2

DP_San Francisco 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 6. 3B_Slater (1). HR_Williamson (1), Michael (1), Kratz (1). SB_Ferguson (2), Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Stratton W, 1-1 3 1 0 0 1 3
Blach H, 1 2 2 2 2 2 5
Wolff 1 0 0 0 1 0
Adon 1 0 0 0 0 2
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 3
Williams 1 0 0 0 1 1
Milwaukee
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1
Albers 1 0 0 0 1 2
Diplan L, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 2 0
Derby BS, 0-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Olczak 2 1 1 1 1 4
Andrews 1 0 0 0 1 1
Harber 1 3 2 2 1 0

WP_Blach, Diplan.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:49. A_3,512

