Giants release LB Barwin after signing 2-year deal in July

February 4, 2019 6:28 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released veteran linebacker Connor Barwin.

Barwin signed to a two-year contract with the Giants in July. The 32-year-old appeared in 15 games, making three starts. The team had hoped he would help their pass rush, but he finished with one sack and 12 tackles.

Barwin’s release creates a $365,000 hit against New York’s 2019 salary cap.

Barwin has also played for the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

