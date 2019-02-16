Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giles scores 14 to lift UMKC over CSU Bakersfield 75-67

February 16, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jordan Giles had 14 points off the bench to lift UMKC to a 75-67 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.

Xavier Bishop had 14 points for UMKC (10-16, 5-6 Western Athletic Conference). Danny Dixon added 12 points. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Jarkel Joiner had 19 points for the Roadrunners (16-10, 7-5). Rickey Holden added 13 points.

The Kangaroos leveled the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. Cal State Bakersfield defeated UMKC 74-73 on Jan. 17.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

UMKC matches up against Seattle on the road on Thursday. Cal State Bakersfield plays California Baptist at home next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.