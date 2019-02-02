Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gillard helps Arkansas State escape Little Rock, 84-83

February 2, 2019 9:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Grantham Gillard hit a pair of clutch free throws with 6.2 seconds left to allow Arkansas State to escape Little Rock with an 84-83 Sun Belt Conference victory Saturday night.

Little Rock staged a rally by going on a 14-4 run late and taking an 83-82 lead before sending Gillard to the line.

Ty Cockfield hit 10 of 19 shots from the field and posted 28 points to lead the Red Wolves (10-12, 4-5), pulling down eight rebounds and dishing four assists. Gillard was 6 of 9 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the line to post 21 points while grabbing even boards.

Arkansas State took a two-point lead at intermission, 42-40, and led by as many as 22 points in the second half after starting the period on a 28-8 run.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rayjon Tucker led Little Rock (7-15, 2-7) with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.