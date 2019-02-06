Listen Live Sports

Gilyard leads Richmond over George Mason 81-67

February 6, 2019 9:42 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had 28 points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals on Wednesday night, and Richmond beat George Mason 81-67.

Gilyard was 9 of 13 from the floor, 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and Grant Golden added 17 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Spiders (9-14, 3-7 Atlantic 10).

Richmond scored 10 straight in the middle of the second half and Noah Yates’ 3-pointer gave the Spiders their largest lead of the game at 72-50. The Patriots (13-10, 7-3) answered with a 15-0 run to get the deficit to seven with 3:42 to go but didn’t get closer. Richmond closed the game on a 7-0 run.

The Spiders never trailed after going up 9-8 and led by as many as 11 in the first half.

Otis Livingston II had 20 points, and Jordan Miller had 14 points and eight rebounds for George Mason.

