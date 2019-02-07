Godfrey perfect for Mastodons who withstand triple-double

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored 17 points on a perfect shooting night and Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Western Illinois 79-64 on Thursday despite Brandon Gilbeck’s triple-double that featured 10 blocks.

Gilbeck’s triple-double for the Leathernecks (8-16, 3-8) was the first in the Summit League since Nov. 30, 1991 with his 10 blocks tying for the most in a Division I game this season. He scored 10 points with 16 rebounds.

Godfrey made all seven of his field-goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, for the Mastodons (16-10, 8-3), who shot 43 percent overall and from the arc (12 of 28).

Marcus DeBerry and Matt Holba added 13 points each, Kason Harrell 11 and John Konchar 10 with six assists and four of the Mastodons’ 12 steals as they outscored the Leathernecks 17-5 off turnovers. Dylan Carl grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kobe Webster scored 15 points and CJ Duff 11 for WIU, which trailed, 34-30, at halftime and the entire second half.

The teams split the season series with WIU winning 87-68 on Jan. 19.

