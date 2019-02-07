Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Godfrey perfect for Mastodons who withstand triple-double

February 7, 2019 9:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored 17 points on a perfect shooting night and Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Western Illinois 79-64 on Thursday despite Brandon Gilbeck’s triple-double that featured 10 blocks.

Gilbeck’s triple-double for the Leathernecks (8-16, 3-8) was the first in the Summit League since Nov. 30, 1991 with his 10 blocks tying for the most in a Division I game this season. He scored 10 points with 16 rebounds.

Godfrey made all seven of his field-goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, for the Mastodons (16-10, 8-3), who shot 43 percent overall and from the arc (12 of 28).

Marcus DeBerry and Matt Holba added 13 points each, Kason Harrell 11 and John Konchar 10 with six assists and four of the Mastodons’ 12 steals as they outscored the Leathernecks 17-5 off turnovers. Dylan Carl grabbed 10 rebounds.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kobe Webster scored 15 points and CJ Duff 11 for WIU, which trailed, 34-30, at halftime and the entire second half.

The teams split the season series with WIU winning 87-68 on Jan. 19.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.