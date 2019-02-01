Golden Knights-Hurricanes Sums

|Vegas
|1
|1
|0—2
|Carolina
|1
|2
|2—5
First Period_1, Vegas, Theodore 7 (Schmidt, Stastny), 5:01 (pp). 2, Carolina, Niederreiter 14 (Faulk, Williams), 11:13. Penalties_Williams, CAR, (holding stick), 3:52; Miller, VGK, (tripping), 15:47.
Second Period_3, Carolina, Pesce 4, 0:47. 4, Vegas, Theodore 8 (Reaves), 17:47. 5, Carolina, Martinook 11 (McGinn), 18:23. Penalties_Smith, VGK, (interference), 4:44; Stastny, VGK, (slashing), 11:24.
Third Period_6, Carolina, Aho 23 (Slavin, Williams), 3:51. 7, Carolina, Faulk 4, 19:10. Penalties_Slavin, CAR, (hooking), 6:44.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 6-13-6_25. Carolina 10-15-7_32.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 2; Carolina 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Lagace 0-1-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 11-10-3 (25-23).
A_17,104 (18,680). T_2:28.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tim Nowak.
