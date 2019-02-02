Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Panthers Sum

February 2, 2019 9:45 pm
 
Vegas 1 0 0—1
Florida 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 18, 0:12. 2, Vegas, Pacioretty 16 (Stastny), 8:07.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Florida, Hoffman 24 (Brassard), 6:13. 4, Florida, Vatrano 17 (Ekblad, Barkov), 18:44.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-14-13_35. Florida 12-6-7_25.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Florida 0 of 1.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 27-15-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Florida, Reimer 10-8-5 (35-34).

A_15,202 (19,250). T_2:27.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Darren Gibbs.

