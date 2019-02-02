Golden Knights-Panthers Sums

|Vegas
First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 18, 0:12. 2, Vegas, Pacioretty 16 (Stastny), 8:07. Penalties_Pacioretty, VGK, (tripping), 15:07; McNabb, VGK, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 19:02.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Yandle, FLA, (tripping), 0:14.
Third Period_3, Florida, Hoffman 24 (Brassard), 6:13. 4, Florida, Vatrano 17 (Ekblad, Barkov), 18:44. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-14-13_35. Florida 12-6-7_25.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Florida 0 of 1.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 27-15-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Florida, Reimer 10-8-5 (35-34).
A_15,202 (19,250). T_2:27.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Darren Gibbs.
