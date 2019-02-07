Golden Knights-Red Wings Sum

|Vegas
|0
|3
|1—4
|Detroit
|1
|0
|2—3
First Period_1, Detroit, Nyquist 13 (Larkin, Abdelkader), 11:19.
Second Period_2, Vegas, Marchessault 18 (Karlsson, Miller), 2:04 (pp). 3, Vegas, Karlsson 17 (Schmidt, Stastny), 7:08. 4, Vegas, Marchessault 19 (Engelland, Smith), 10:22.
Third Period_5, Detroit, Rasmussen 7 (Nielsen, Green), 4:41 (pp). 6, Vegas, McNabb 2, 11:07. 7, Detroit, Vanek 11 (Larkin, Rasmussen), 19:57.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-10-15_32. Detroit 14-11-14_39.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 2; Detroit 1 of 4.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 29-15-4 (39 shots-36 saves). Detroit, Howard 15-14-5 (32-28).
A_18,889 (20,000). T_2:37.
Referees_Dean Morton, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brandon Gawryletz.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.