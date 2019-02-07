Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Red Wings Sums

February 7, 2019 10:45 pm
 
Vegas 0 3 1—4
Detroit 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Detroit, Nyquist 13 (Larkin, Abdelkader), 11:19. Penalties_Smith, VGK, (hooking), 15:47.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Marchessault 18 (Karlsson, Miller), 2:04 (pp). 3, Vegas, Karlsson 17 (Stastny, Schmidt), 7:08. 4, Vegas, Marchessault 19 (Engelland, Smith), 10:22. Penalties_Larkin, DET, (slashing), 0:14; Stastny, VGK, (high sticking), 5:00; Schmidt, VGK, (hooking), 14:07.

Third Period_5, Detroit, Rasmussen 7 (Nielsen, Green), 4:41 (pp). 6, Vegas, McNabb 2, 11:07. 7, Detroit, Vanek 11 (Larkin, Rasmussen), 19:57. Penalties_Pacioretty, VGK, (interference), 2:45; Nielsen, DET, (hooking), 8:08.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-10-15_32. Detroit 14-11-14_39.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 2; Detroit 1 of 4.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 29-15-4 (39 shots-36 saves). Detroit, Howard 15-14-5 (32-28).

A_18,889 (20,000). T_2:37.

Referees_Dean Morton, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brandon Gawryletz.

