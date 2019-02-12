Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

GENESIS OPEN

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Riviera CC. Yardage: 7,322. Par: 71.

Purse: $7.4 million. Winner’s share: $1,332,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Bubba Watson.

FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.

Last week: Phil Mickelson won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Notes: Tiger Woods makes his second start of the year at the tournament his foundation runs. Riviera is the PGA Tour course he has played the most times (9) without ever winning. His best result was a tie for second, two shots behind, in 1999. … No other regular PGA Tour event has had a stronger field than the Genesis Open since 2006. This year, however, it is missing the Nos. 1 and 2 players in the world (Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka). … Tim O’Neal received the Charlie Sifford exemption to promote advancement in diversity. … Bubba Watson has won at Riviera three of the last five years. … Phil Mickelson changed his plans and entered the tournament. He is a two-time winner at Riviera. It will be his first time competing against Woods in the same tournament since the Tour Championship. … Fred Couples is playing on a sponsor exemption. Couples won in 1990 and 1992. This will be his 36th start at Riviera, including the 1983 and 1995 PGA Championships. … Lanny Wadkins set the tournament record of 264 in 1985. It is the oldest 72-hole record on the PGA Tour without being matched.

Next week: WGC-Mexico Championship and Puerto Rico Open.

LPGA TOUR

ISPS HANDA WOMEN’S AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Site: Adelaide, Australia.

Course: The Grange GC. Yardage: 6,648. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.3 million. Winner’s share: $195,000.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jin Young Ko.

Race to CME Globe leader: Eun-Hee Ji and Celine Boutier.

Last week: Celine Boutier won the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

Notes: The Women’s Australian Open has been part of the LPGA Tour’s official schedule since 2012, when Jessica Korda won a six-woman playoff that included Stacy Lewis and So Yeon Ryu. … The tournament first was held in 1974 and won by Chako Higuchi, now in the World Golf Hall of Fame. It ended after 1978 and was revived in 1994 when Annika Sorenstam won at Royal Adelaide. … This is the second time the Women’s Australian Open will be held at The Grange. Haru Nomura won there in 2016. … Ariya Jutanugarn, the No. 1 player in the world who took off last week at the Vic Open, leads the field. She is the only player from among the top 5 at The Grange, which also features three others from the top 10. … The LPGA goes to Thailand and then Singapore to conclude its first stretch of international events.

Next week: Honda LPGA Thailand.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CHUBB CLASSIC

Site: Naples, Florida.

Course: The Classics CC at Lely Resort. Yardage: 6,714. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.6 million. Winner’s share: $240,000.

Television: Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Joe Durant.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last week: Bernhard Langer won the Oasis Championship.

Notes: Langer now has 39 victories on the PGA Tour Champions, six short of the record held by Hale Irwin. … Langer has won in each of his 13 seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. Irwin won in his first 11 seasons, and won a tournament in a total of 12 seasons. … Langer and Tom Lehman, winners of the opening two events of the season, are both in the field at Naples. … John Daly and Peter Jacobsen are playing on a sponsor’s exemption. … The tournament dates to 1988, when Gary Player won. … Langer is a three-time winner of the Chubb Classic. He was runner-up twice. … Langer’s victory last week moved him to $27,196,504 for his career on the PGA Tour Champions, surpassing Irwin.

Next tournament: Cologard Classic on March 1-3.

EUROPEAN TOUR and PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA and ASIAN TOUR

ISPS HANDA WORLD SUPER 6 PERTH

Site: Perth, Australia.

Course: Lake Karrinyup CC. Yardage: 7,143. Par: 72.

Purse: A$1.6 million. Winner’s share: A$266,667.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-10 a.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay).

Defending champion: Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Last week: David Law won the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

Notes: The tournament features 54 holes of stroke play, followed by single-elimination matches over six holes for the final round. After a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties, the leading 24 players advance to match play. … If the six-hole matches are tied, players go to a special 100-yard “shootout” hole to determine who advances. … The tournament is in its third year. … The field does not include anyone from the top 50. Tom Lewis at No. 55 is the highest-ranked player. … The previous two winners of the event were Brett Rumford and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Next week: WGC-Mexico Championship.

WEB.COM TOUR

LECOM SUNCOAST CLASSIC

Site: Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Course: Lakewood National GC.

Purse: $550,000. Winner’s share: $99,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Money leader: Mark Anderson.

Last week: Michael Gligic won the Panama Championship.

Next tournament: El Bosque Mexican Championship on Feb. 21-24.

OTHER TOURS

MEN

SUNSHINE TOUR: Dimension Data Pro-Am, Fancourt GC, George, South Africa. Defending champion: Jaco Ahlers. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

