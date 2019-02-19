Golf Glance

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PGA TOURS

WORLD GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS-MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Mexico City.

Course: Chapultepec GC. Yardage: 7,345. Par: 71.

Purse: $10.25 million. Winner’s share: $1,745,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. Saturday, noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Phil Mickelson.

Last WGC: Xander Schauffele won the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Notes: Tiger Woods has not been eligible for this World Golf Championship since 2014, when he shot 78 in the final round and tied for 25th at Doral. It was his last event before the first of four back surgeries. … This is Woods’ first tournament in Mexico. He will be in the same group as Abraham Ancer, who is in the field with the best world ranking (No. 61) of Mexican players. … Justin Rose, Jason Day and Adam Scott are among those who chose not to play the first World Golf Championship of the year. Rose could lose his No. 1 ranking depending on who wins. … Eddie Pepperell, Aaron Rai and Jake McLeod are making their World Golf Championships debuts. … Russell Knox is the last player to make his first PGA Tour title a WGC event, in Shanghai at the HSBC Champions three years ago. … Americans made it a clean sweep of the WGCs last year with Mickelson winning in Mexico, Bubba Watson at the Match Play, Justin Thomas at Firestone and Xander Schauffele in Shanghai. … Since this event began in 1999, it has gone to a playoff only three times — Woods beat Miguel Angel Jimenez in 1999 at Valderrama and John Daly in 2005 at Harding Park, and Mickelson defeated Thomas last year.

Next WGC: Dell Technologies Match Play on March 27-31.

Online: https://www.worldgolfchampionships.com

___

PGA TOUR

PUERTO RICO OPEN

Site: Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Course: Coco Beach Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,506. Par: 72.

Purse: $3 million. Winner’s share: $540,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: D.A. Points in 2017.

FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.

Last week: J.B. Holmes won the Genesis Open.

Notes: The tournament was canceled last year because of the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico. … The field includes Daniel Berger, who at No. 72 has the highest world ranking in the field. … Of the seven major champions playing, the most recent was Charl Schwartzel (2011 Masters). … The winner receives a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption to the PGA Championship. But he will not get an invitation to the Masters. … Rafael Campos, who won on the Web.com Tour at the start of the year, is among four Puerto Ricans in the field. … Six of the 10 winners of the Puerto Rico Open had never won on the PGA Tour. … Points was among 19 players from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour who played a charity pro-am last year in place of the Puerto Rico Open and raised $500,000 to help with relief efforts from Hurricane Maria.

Next week: Honda Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

HONDA LPGA THAILAND

Site: Chonburi, Thailand.

Course: Siam CC. Yardage: 6,576. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.6 million. Winner’s share: $240,000.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jessica Korda.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Nelly Korda won the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

Notes: The fourth LPGA Tour event of the year will have its strongest field to date, especially with So Yeon Ryu and Sung Hung Park making their first starts of 2019 and Ariya Jutanugarn in the field. … Michelle Wie also is playing for the first time, having not played since mid-October in South Korea because of an injury to her right hand. … The defending champion, Jessica Korda, will not play because of a forearm injury. She won last year while recovering from jaw surgery. … The field includes Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko, the former No. 1 player who had a chance to win the season opener in Florida last month. … Paula Creamer is playing on a sponsor exemption. … Among amateurs in the field is Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, who is considered among the favorites in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April. … Nelly Korda moved to the top of the U.S. Solheim Cup standings. The matches will be played this year at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Next: HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Chubb Classic.

Next week: Cologuard Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Ryan Fox won the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.

Next week: Oman Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

WEB.COM TOUR

Last week: Mark Hubbard won the Lecom Suncoast Classic.

Next week: El Bosque Mexico Championship.

Points leader: Mark Anderson.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

PGA Tour of Australasia: Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship, City GC, Toowoomba, Australia. Defending champion: Daniel Fox. Online: www.pga.au.org

WOMEN

Ladies European Tour: The Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic, Bonville Golf Resort, Bonville, Australia. Defending champion: Celine Boutier. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

