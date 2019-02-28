Listen Live Sports

Gomez scores 24, hits winner as CSUN edges Riverside 70-68

February 28, 2019 12:28 am
 
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — With under two seconds to play, Terrell Gomez made a quick move to his right, shedding a defender, and launched a high-arching jump shot that swished through for the win as CSU Northridge edged UC Riverside 70-68 Wednesday night.

Riverside’s DJ McDonald fired a beyond half-court shot that hit the front iron at the buzzer.

Gomez scored 24 points and, with four 3-pointers, became the Matador’s single-season record-holder with 101, surpassing the previous record of 98 (Kyle Kerlegan, 1990-91).

Lamine Diane added 22 points with eight rebounds — including one leading to the game-winning shot — for CSU Northridge (12-17, 6-7 Big West Conference), which clinched a spot in the upcoming conference tournament.

Mahamadou Kaba-Camara — who had not played in a month — blocked four shots, including Riverside’s Dikymbe Martin with the game tied 68-68 and 18.2 seconds left.

Callum McRae led the Highlanders (9-20, 3-10) with 20 points and 13 rebounds, both career highs.

Neither team led by more than seven points in a game with eight ties and 19 lead changes.

