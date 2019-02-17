Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Gonzalez, Printup lead UC Davis over Long Beach St. 77-73

February 17, 2019 12:32 am
 
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Gonzalez had 16 points to lead six UC Davis players in double figures as the Aggies narrowly defeated Long Beach State 77-73 on Saturday night. Rogers Printup added 14 points for the Aggies. Garrison Goode chipped in 12, Joe Mooney scored 11 and AJ John had 10.

Deishuan Booker had 20 points for the 49ers (9-18, 3-8 Big West Conference). Jordan Roberts added 19 points. Mason Riggins had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Aggies evened the season series against the 49ers with the win. Long Beach State defeated UC Davis 82-77 on Jan. 12. UC Davis (10-14, 6-4) will pursue its sixth consecutive victory on Thursday when the team visits Cal State Fullerton. Long Beach State matches up against Cal State Northridge at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

