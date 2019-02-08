Listen Live Sports

Goodman carries Penn past Brown 92-82

February 8, 2019 9:26 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devon Goodman had 21 points as Penn topped Brown 92-82 on Friday night. Bryce Washington added 20 points for the Quakers.

AJ Brodeur had 18 points for Penn (14-7, 2-3 Ivy League). Michael Wang added 11 points.

Obi Okolie scored a career-high 25 points for the Bears (13-8, 1-4). Desmond Cambridge added 21 points. Tamenang Choh had 11 points.

Penn takes on Yale on the road on Saturday. Brown plays Princeton at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

