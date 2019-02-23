Goodman scores 16 to lead Stetson past North Alabama 63-60

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Leo Goodman had 16 points as Stetson narrowly beat North Alabama 63-60 on Saturday.

Christiaan Jones had 15 points and six rebounds for Stetson (7-22, 3-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Abayomi Iyiola added 12 rebounds.

Tavon King scored a season-high 21 points for the Lions (9-20, 6-8). Kendarius Smith added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kendall Stafford had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon, who led the Lions in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, scored 2 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

The Hatters leveled the season series against the Lions with the win. North Alabama defeated Stetson 63-62 on Jan. 19. Stetson matches up against North Florida on the road on Tuesday. North Alabama faces Jacksonville at home on Tuesday.

