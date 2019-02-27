Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Govan scores 26 to carry Georgetown past DePaul 82-73

February 27, 2019 9:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jessie Govan had 26 points as Georgetown topped DePaul 82-73 on Wednesday night.

Mac McClung had 15 points for Georgetown (17-11, 7-8 Big East Conference). James Akinjo added 13 points and six assists. Josh LeBlanc had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Max Strus had 25 points for the Blue Demons (13-13, 5-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Paul Reed added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Eli Cain had 14 points.

Georgetown plays Seton Hall at home on Saturday. DePaul plays St. John’s at home on Sunday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.