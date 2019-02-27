Govan scores 26 to carry Georgetown past DePaul 82-73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jessie Govan had 26 points as Georgetown topped DePaul 82-73 on Wednesday night.

Mac McClung had 15 points for Georgetown (17-11, 7-8 Big East Conference). James Akinjo added 13 points and six assists. Josh LeBlanc had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Max Strus had 25 points for the Blue Demons (13-13, 5-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Paul Reed added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Eli Cain had 14 points.

Georgetown plays Seton Hall at home on Saturday. DePaul plays St. John’s at home on Sunday.

