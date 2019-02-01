Listen Live Sports

Grady powers Davidson’s late run to beat St. Bonaventure

February 1, 2019 9:22 pm
 
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kellan Grady scored 29 points Friday night and powered a late run that helped Davidson pull away to beat St. Bonaventure 75-66.

Davidson (16-5, 7-1 Atlantic 10) won its fourth straight and moved into a tie with George Mason (7-1) for first place in the conference standings.

The Wildcats trailed by one with six minutes to go before Grady scored all the points in an 8-0 run that gave Davidson a 64-57 lead.

Jon Axel Gudmunsson followed with a pair of 3-pointers that extended the Wildcats’ lead to 70-59 with 1:18 to go. Gudmunsson finished with 19 points and made 5 of 6 free throws to secure the win.

Grady was 10 of 17 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Luke Frampton added 19 points for Davidson, which trailed by 10 points at halftime.

Kyle Lofton had 24 points and Courtney Stockard added 18 for the Bonnies (8-13, 4-4).

