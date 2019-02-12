Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Grady scores 28 to lead Davidson past Fordham 79-69

February 12, 2019 10:09 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Kellan Grady had 28 points as Davidson beat Fordham 79-69 on Tuesday night.

Grady made 10 of 12 free throws.

Luka Brajkovic had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Davidson (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luke Frampton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 11 points and eight assists for the visiting team.

Jalen Cobb had 16 points for the Rams (10-14, 1-10). Nick Honor added 16 points. Antwon Portley had 11 points.

Davidson plays Saint Joseph’s at home on Friday. Fordham matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

