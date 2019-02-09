Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grambling State uses big second half to beat Southern

February 9, 2019 9:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ivy Smith scored 21 points and Grambling State used a big second half to defeat Southern University 59-40 on Saturday.

Smith made 10 of 11 free throws in pacing the Tigers (12-11, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who outscored Southern 39-17 in the second half. The Tigers made 17 of 25 at the line to 4 of 9 for the Jaguars (3-20, 2-8). Devante Jackson added 12 points. Grambling outrebounded Southern 41-29.

Sidney Umude scored 17 points for Southern, which shot just 33 percent and missed all 13 of their attempts from the arc.

Except for one tie, Southern led the entire first half and was up 23-20 at the break. The lead reached six before Grambling went on a 13-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer and dunk by Prince Moss, to lead 34-29 with 11:25 remaining. A 3-pointer by Smith put Grambling up by double figures for good with 6:49 to go.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Grambling swept the season series having beaten Southern 69-62 on Jan. 12.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.