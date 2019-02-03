Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grand Canyon beats CSUB 72-59 for first place in WAC

February 3, 2019 12:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Johnson scored 20 points and Grand Canyon beat Cal State Bakersfield 72-59 on Saturday night in a game for first place in the Western Athletic Conference standings.

Grand Canyon (14-7, 7-1 Western Athletic Conference) and CSU Bakersfield (15-7, 6-2) entered tied with New Mexico State (18-4, 7-1), which beat Chicago State 83-39 Saturday night, atop the conference. The Antelopes host New Mexico State next Saturday.

Damari Milstead added 18 points for Grand Canyon.

Jarkel Joiner scored 27 points to lead CSUB. Greg Lee added 16 points. The pair each made two of the Roadrunners’ six 3-pointers on 24 attempts.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Gerard Martin scored all five of his points on a dunk and 3-pointer during a 24-8 run and Grand Canyon led 56-41 with 7:49 remaining. Matt Jackson added six of his nine points during the stretch. Martin finished with a game-high five steals.

The Antelopes outscored CSUB 27-5 from the free-throw line.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.