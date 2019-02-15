Grand Canyon looks to extend streak vs Chicago State

Grand Canyon (14-10, 7-4) vs. Chicago State (3-22, 0-10)

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Chicago State. Grand Canyon has won by an average of 24 points in its last seven wins over the Cougars. Chicago State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 26, 2015, a 74-70 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Anthony Harris has put up 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Cougars. Complementing Harris is Rob Shaw, who is accounting for 9.9 points and 5.3 assists per game. The Antelopes have been led by Alessandro Lever, who is averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Cougars have allowed only 80.1 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 88.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Shaw has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Chicago State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Antelopes are 0-7 when they allow 74 or more points and 14-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Cougars are 0-22 when they score 75 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Grand Canyon is a perfect 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Antelopes are 4-10 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Grand Canyon has held opposing teams to 67.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all WAC teams.

