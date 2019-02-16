Grand Canyon scores 1st 17 points, beats Chicago State 90-59

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Finke scored 22 points, Carlos Johnson added 21 and Grand Canyon scored the first 17 points of the game and cruised past Chicago State 90-59 on Saturday, handing the Cougars their 15th consecutive loss.

Finke was 9-of-11 shooting from the floor and Johnson 8 of 11. Alessandro Lever added 16 points with four 3-pointers with the Antelopes (15-10, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference), shooting 57 percent overall and making 13 of 25 from the arc for 52 percent in snapping a three-game losing streak. Lever also grabbed a game-high seven rebounds as did teammate Tim Finke.

Rob Shaw scored 16 points and Anthony Harris added 12 for Chicago State (3-23, 0-11).

Grand Canyon led 51-23 at halftime.

The Antelopes outscored the Cougars 23-6 off turnovers.

