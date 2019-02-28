Graves carries Sacramento St. over E. Washington 59-56

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Marcus Graves had 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, narrowly missing his second triple-double of the season, and led Sacramento State to a 59-56 win over Eastern Washington on Thursday night.

Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa had 17 points for Sacramento State (13-13, 7-10 Big Sky Conference). Joshua Patton added 11 points.

Jesse Hunt had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (11-17, 9-8). Tyler Kidd added 13 points and five steals. Kim Aiken Jr. had nine rebounds.

Graves’ 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining gave Sacramento a 55-54 lead. The next points weren’t scored until Mauriohooho-Le’afa made two free throws for the Hornets with 12.7 left. Kidd sank two free throws for Eastern Washington but Graves made two of his own with 5.6 remaining. Kidd was fouled and missed his first attempt at the line then tried to carom the second to a teammate but hit only the backboard for a violation and Sacramento State ran off the final 1.6 seconds.

The Hornets leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Eastern Washington defeated Sacramento State 94-92 on Jan. 26. Sacramento State takes on Idaho on the road on Saturday. Eastern Washington plays Portland State at home on Saturday.

