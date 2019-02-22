Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Graves lifts Sacramento St. past Weber St. 78-76

February 22, 2019 12:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Graves had 24 points and Ethan Esposito made two free throws with one second left as Sacramento State narrowly beat Weber State 78-76 on Thursday night. Joshua Patton added 21 points for the Hornets. Patton also had 12 rebounds for the Hornets.

Esposito had 10 points for Sacramento State (12-12, 6-9 Big Sky Conference). Bryce Fowler added seven rebounds.

Caleb Nero had 18 points for the Wildcats (16-11, 10-6). Brekkott Chapman added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Cody John had 15 points and six rebounds.

The Hornets leveled the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Weber State defeated Sacramento State 75-65 on Feb. 2. Sacramento State faces Portland State on the road on Saturday. Weber State plays Northern Colorado on the road next Thursday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.