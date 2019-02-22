Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Gray has stiff elbow, scratched from 1st spring start

February 22, 2019 11:27 am
 
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Sonny Gray has stiffness in his right elbow and was scratched from his scheduled start in the Cincinnati Reds’ spring training opener against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

Gray experienced stiffness after a bullpen session on Monday. The Reds said he is not being sent for an MRI.

“It is nothing I’m overly worried about. I’ve dealt with this in the past,” Gray said Friday. “I’ll start throwing in a couple of days. I wanted to go out there and throw the first game of spring but it was everyone’s decision not to push it.”

Tanner Roark, acquired from Washington, will start in his place.

“We’re being very cautious,” rookie manager David Bell said. “Sonny’s made progress the last couple days. We can slot him back into the rotation when he’s ready.”

Gray, a 29-year-old right-hander, was acquired from the New York Yankees last month and agreed to a $38 million, four-year contract with the Reds.

