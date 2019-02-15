Green Bay seeks revenge on Detroit

Detroit (10-16, 7-7) vs. Green Bay (13-13, 7-6)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit goes for the season sweep over Green Bay after winning the previous matchup in Detroit. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 10, when the Titans outshot Green Bay from the field 53.4 percent to 43.5 percent and made seven more 3-pointers on their way to a 101-83 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Detroit’s Josh McFolley, Derrien King and Gerald Blackshear Jr. have combined to score 35 percent of the team’s points this season, including 34 percent of all Titans scoring over the last five games.

ACCURATE ANTOINE: Antoine Davis has connected on 39.8 percent of the 284 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 33 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Detroit is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 10-3 when scoring at least 72.

STREAK SCORING: Green Bay has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 71.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 82.8 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix 19th among Division 1 teams. The Detroit defense has allowed 77.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 281st).

