Greene scores 14 to lead Manhattan over Niagara 64-60

February 15, 2019 10:10 pm
 
NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Tykei Greene had 14 points off the bench to carry Manhattan to a 64-60 win over Niagara on Friday night.

Samir Stewart had 14 points for Manhattan (8-17, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ebube Ebube added 11 points. Tyler Reynolds had seven rebounds for the visiting team.

Dominic Robb had 17 points for the Purple Eagles (11-15, 4-9), who have now lost four consecutive games. James Towns added 11 points.

The Jaspers improve to 2-0 against the Purple Eagles for the season. Manhattan defeated Niagara 90-80 on Jan. 5. Manhattan plays Canisius on the road on Sunday. Niagara plays Fairfield at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

