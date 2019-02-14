Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Greenwood’s double-double leads SE Louisiana to win

February 14, 2019 12:56 am
 
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Moses Greenwood had 25 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season, helping Southeastern Louisiana beat Incarnate Word 70-64 on Wednesday night.

Greenwood was 12 of 16 from the field to move past Troy Green for seventh all-time in SLU scoring. He is just five points shy of passing Brandon Fortenberry for sixth.

Brandon Gonzalez and Marlain Veal each scored 11 points for SE Louisiana (12-13, 8-4 Southland Conference). The Lions have won eight of their last nine games, including four straight victories, to sit in third place with New Orleans in the conference standings.

Charles Brown III led Incarnate Word (6-18, 1-10) with 23 points. Cody Graham added 10 points. The Cardinals were just 2 of 10 from 3-point range, but made 14 of 15 free throws.

