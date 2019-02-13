Grizzlies-Bulls, Box

Holiday 1-4 1-1 3, Jackson Jr. 5-10 0-0 12, Rabb 2-3 0-0 4, Conley 3-11 5-6 12, Bradley 7-12 0-0 15, Caboclo 3-4 0-0 8, Miles 5-12 0-0 12, Valanciunas 6-14 0-0 12, Noah 2-4 4-6 8, Carter 1-3 1-2 3, Wright 4-6 2-2 12, Dorsey 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 43-89 13-17 110.
Porter Jr. 16-20 2-2 37, Markkanen 6-14 6-6 21, Lopez 10-15 5-6 25, Arcidiacono 1-2 0-0 2, LaVine 5-10 4-4 15, Felicio 2-4 4-7 8, Harrison 3-4 0-0 6, Alkins 0-0 0-0 0, Selden 2-7 1-2 6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-4 2-2 2, Blakeney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-80 24-29 122.
|Memphis
|32
|30
|21
|27—110
|Chicago
|36
|31
|25
|30—122
3-Point Goals_Memphis 11-31 (Caboclo 2-3, Wright 2-3, Jackson Jr. 2-4, Miles 2-7, Bradley 1-2, Dorsey 1-3, Conley 1-5, Valanciunas 0-1, Carter 0-1, Holiday 0-2), Chicago 8-20 (Porter Jr. 3-5, Markkanen 3-6, LaVine 1-3, Selden 1-3, Lopez 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 31 (Valanciunas 7), Chicago 47 (Markkanen, Porter Jr. 10). Assists_Memphis 33 (Valanciunas, Conley, Bradley, Wright 5), Chicago 28 (Arcidiacono 11). Total Fouls_Memphis 19, Chicago 19. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A_19,114 (20,917).
