Grizzlies-Thunder, Box

February 7, 2019 10:23 pm
 
MEMPHIS (95)

Washburn 0-5 2-2 2, Jackson Jr. 12-18 2-3 27, Rabb 6-8 2-3 15, Conley 4-15 6-7 15, Holiday 2-11 1-1 6, Caboclo 6-9 1-1 16, Carter 1-3 2-2 4, Watanabe 3-8 4-4 10. Totals 34-77 20-23 95.

OKLAHOMA CITY (117)

George 7-16 7-7 27, Grant 8-11 1-2 20, Adams 5-5 1-4 11, Westbrook 5-16 4-6 15, Ferguson 4-12 0-0 10, Nader 3-5 0-0 7, Grantham 0-1 0-0 0, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Patterson 2-2 0-0 5, Schroder 6-16 1-3 16, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 43-90 14-22 117.

Memphis 32 21 19 23— 95
Oklahoma City 27 24 32 34—117

3-Point Goals_Memphis 7-24 (Caboclo 3-5, Rabb 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Conley 1-5, Holiday 1-5, Washburn 0-2, Carter 0-2, Watanabe 0-2), Oklahoma City 17-44 (George 6-13, Grant 3-4, Schroder 3-9, Ferguson 2-9, Patterson 1-1, Nader 1-3, Westbrook 1-4, Grantham 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 45 (Rabb 9), Oklahoma City 44 (Westbrook 13). Assists_Memphis 19 (Conley 7), Oklahoma City 29 (Westbrook 15). Total Fouls_Memphis 21, Oklahoma City 25. Technicals_Memphis coach JB Bickerstaff. A_18,203 (18,203).

