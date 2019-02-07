Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gronk gets bonked by beer can during Super Bowl parade

February 7, 2019 9:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Gronk got bonked.

Rob Gronkowski, the New England Patriots’ star tight end, says he got hit in the face by a can of beer thrown during Tuesday’s Super Bowl victory parade in Boston.

Gronkowski told “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” the can drew blood, and he showed Fallon the small cut it left near one of his eyebrows.

He said: “I’m just chilling, then boom, pop, full beer can right to the face.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The same thing happened to Red Sox manager Alex Cora during October’s parade in Boston to celebrate that team’s World Series title. That prompted Mayor Marty Walsh to warn Patriots fans not to throw anything at the team.

Organizers say 1.5 million fans turned out for the Patriots parade to celebrate New England’s sixth NFL championship.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.