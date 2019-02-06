Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gudmundsson has 20 & 12, Davidson tops Rhode Island 68-53

February 6, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — John Axel Gudmundsson scored 20 points with a career-high 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals and Davidson found its shooting range in the second half to pull away from Rhode Island for a 68-53 win on Wednesday night.

Luka Brajkovic added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, with nine rebounds, five blocks and four assists for the Wildcats (17-5, 8-1 Atlantic 10), who improved to 11-0 at home with their fifth-straight win. KiShawn Pritchett added 14 points. Gudmundsson and Pritchett had three 3-pointers each as Davidson made six of its nine long shots and shot 54 percent to pull away from a 30-27 halftime lead.

Cyril Langevine had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Rams (12-10, 5-5) and Jeff Dowtin scored 13. Rhode Island went 1 of 12 from distance in the first half, 2 of 12 in the second half and shot 34 percent from the field.

The Wildcats went 17 of 24 from the foul line, where the Rams were just 4 of 12.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.