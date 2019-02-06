Gudmundsson has 20 & 12, Davidson tops Rhode Island 68-53

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — John Axel Gudmundsson scored 20 points with a career-high 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals and Davidson found its shooting range in the second half to pull away from Rhode Island for a 68-53 win on Wednesday night.

Luka Brajkovic added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, with nine rebounds, five blocks and four assists for the Wildcats (17-5, 8-1 Atlantic 10), who improved to 11-0 at home with their fifth-straight win. KiShawn Pritchett added 14 points. Gudmundsson and Pritchett had three 3-pointers each as Davidson made six of its nine long shots and shot 54 percent to pull away from a 30-27 halftime lead.

Cyril Langevine had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Rams (12-10, 5-5) and Jeff Dowtin scored 13. Rhode Island went 1 of 12 from distance in the first half, 2 of 12 in the second half and shot 34 percent from the field.

The Wildcats went 17 of 24 from the foul line, where the Rams were just 4 of 12.

