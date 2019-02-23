Listen Live Sports

Gudmundsson’s triple-double sparks Davidson to win

February 23, 2019 12:23 am
 
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Davidson over Rhode Island 75-66 on Friday night.

The triple-double was the first for Davidson since John Falconi had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 1973 game.

Gudmundson’s three field goals were 3-pointers with the junior guard from Iceland making 11 of 15 free throws.

Kishawn Pritchett made all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 13 points for Davidson. Luka Brajkovic scored 12 points and Dusan Kovacevic 10 for the Wildcats (20-7, 11-3), who moved within a half-game of first-place VCU (11-2). Davidson shot 61 percent and made 9 of 13 from the arc.

Tyrese Martin scored 16 points and Fatts Russell, Cyril Langevine and Jeff Dowtin added 12 each with Langevine grabbing 13 rebounds. Rhode Island (12-14, 5-9) had a 13-1 advantage on the offensive glass and outscored the Wildcats 19-0 on second-chance points but only shot 37.5 percent overall.

Davidson led by nine at halftime and never by less than that in the second half.

