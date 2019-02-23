Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gumbs-Frater lifts Coastal Carolina past Georgia St. 95-82

February 23, 2019 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had a career-high 29 points as Coastal Carolina beat Georgia State 95-82 on Saturday.

Tommy Burton had 15 points and eight rebounds for Coastal Carolina (13-13, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Zac Cuthbertson added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Ajay Sanders had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Coastal Carolina put up 58 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

D’Marcus Simonds scored a season-high 31 points for the Panthers (19-9, 10-5). Damon Wilson added 18 points and six rebounds. Kane Williams had 12 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Coastal Carolina faces Louisiana-Lafayette on the road on Thursday. Georgia State plays Arkansas State at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.