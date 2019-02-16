Listen Live Sports

Gurley lifts Furman over VMI 96-62

February 16, 2019 7:20 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley had 19 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins easily defeated VMI 96-62 on Saturday. Clay Mounce and Mike Bothwell added 13 points apiece for the Paladins. Matt Rafferty and Tre Clark chipped in 12 points each. Rafferty also had 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Paladins.

Bubba Parham had 16 points for the Keydets (7-19, 1-13 Southern Conference), who have now lost seven straight games. Sarju Patel added seven rebounds.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. Furman defeated VMI 89-57 on Jan. 10. Furman (22-5, 11-4) will pursue its seventh straight victory next Saturday when the team hosts Wofford. VMI matches up against East Tennessee State at home on Thursday.

